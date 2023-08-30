Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

US Naval diplomacy reaches Turkiye

August 30, 2023 at 8:39 pm

The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) steams the Atlantic Ocean during a simulated straits transit with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 9, 2022 [Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins]

The US Navy’s largest aircraft carrier arrived in Antalya several days before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Al Monitor reports.

According to the report, US Ambassador to Turkiye, Jeff Flake, hosted Selcuk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkiye’s home-grown drone manufacturer, Baykar, and son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on board the “USS Gerald R. Ford” during a combined demonstration with the Turkish Navy flagship, “TCG Anadolu” last week.

The Ford also linked up with a bevy of Turkish warships, F-16s, KC-135 refuelling tankers and P-72s last week, before the US carrier anchored off Antalya, where it “will again host local officials and military leaders for a dinner to celebrate the strong, extensive alliance between the US and Turkiye,” the US Navy said Friday.

A member of the Ford’s Carrier Strike Group, the guided-missile cruiser “USS Normandy”, headed for port at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris on Saturday, after nearly a month of training alongside the Turkish Navy. The exercises included air defence and anti-submarine warfare drills, the US Navy said.

READ: Turkiye drone-maker head visits US’s largest aircraft carrier

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaNewsTurkeyUS

Trending