Egypt’s Sisi receives bipartisan US Congress delegation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday received a bipartisan US congressional delegation in Cairo and discussed bilateral relations with them as well as issues of common interest, an Egyptian official said.

Spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said during the meeting the two sides confirmed the strength of the decades-old strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, and ways to strengthen bilateral relations, especially on the economic level by enhancing American investments in Egypt.

According to the Egyptian official, the US delegation praised the ongoing comprehensive development efforts in Egypt, especially in terms of modernising the infrastructure and the establishment of new cities, as well as in the sectors of oil, gas and renewable and green energy.

Discussions also circled around Egypt’s efforts to combat terrorism and extremist ideology, promote human rights and ensure religious tolerance, a culture of coexistence and the principles of citizenship.

The ongoing negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) were also discussed. Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to reaching a binding legal agreement on the filling of the dam’s reservoir in a manner that considers the interests and concerns of all three nations.

The Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its geopolitical and economic repercussions, the latest regional developments especially in Sudan, Libya and Syria were also discussed.