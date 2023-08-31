Kuwait heightens biometric border security amid illegal return of deported expatriates

Kuwaiti authorities have heightened border security measures after discovering a number of expatriates who returned to the country after being deported.

According to the outlet, Gulf News, authorities have recently detected within the country’s borders several former deportees who had been banned from re-entering Kuwait, reportedly discovering that they managed to pass through border security by forging documents and undergoing plastic surgery.

In response to the issue, Kuwait’s Interior Ministry has resolved to take swift and severe actions to counter such entries and prevent further occurrences, with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al Khaled, issuing directives to initiate the necessary procedures.

In that regard, the General Administration of Deportation will reportedly initiate the process of taking biometric fingerprints of every deported expatriate starting from Sunday, and security personnel are currently being trained to carry out that process.

Despite that, it was reported that the surgical procedures the deported expatriates underwent have not only been on some of their faces, but primarily on their fingers in an attempt to alter their fingerprints.

Kuwait has deported over 100 expats per day so far in 2023: Report