Qatar announces fuel supply for Lebanese army for 6 months

Qatar announced yesterday an agreement to supply the Lebanese army with fuel for a period of six months. The agreement is valued at $30 million.

“The Qatar Fund for Development announced this assistance within the framework of Qatar’s unwavering commitment to supporting the institutions of the Republic of Lebanon and standing with the Lebanese people,” explained the Qatar News Agency. The fund has supported the Lebanese Ministry of Health in the past “through defraying the costs of diesel fuel for several health facilities in Lebanon.”

A number of countries led by the US and France have intensified their military and logistical support to the Lebanese army for several reasons. According to observers, these include the strengthening of the state’s autonomy and trying to prevent its collapse.

The Lebanese people have been suffering from an unprecedented economic crisis since 2019. It has led to a record collapse in the value of the local currency against the dollar, as well as a chronic shortage of fuel and medicine.

