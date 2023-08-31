Saudi Arabia seizes 3.4 million amphetamine pills 

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that it had seized 3.4 million amphetamine pills found hidden in a shipment of equipment used for cutting iron in Riyadh.

The authorities arrested three Yemeni nationals and a Syrian citizen, who possessed an entry visa for goods delivery, for their involvement in the attempted smuggling of the narcotic tablets. The individuals have been handed over to the Public Prosecution for further legal measures to take place.

On Tuesday, Saudi websites published a video showing the raid carried out by the General Directorate for Narcotics Control headed by Major Marwan Al-Hazmi. The raid took place at the home of a Syrian resident involved in drug smuggling after two of his accomplices were arrested. According to the ministry, half-a-million narcotic pills were seized during the raid, some of which were hidden inside boxes containing a board game.

Saudi Arabia has been waging a fierce war against drug smuggling for months. Raids are carried out on a daily basis, and sometimes involve exchanges of gunfire between security forces and drug gangs.

READ: Saudi authorities seize over 6m narcotic pills in Riyadh