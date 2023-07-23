Saudi authorities seize over 6m narcotic pills in Riyadh

Authorities in Saudi Arabia seized more than six million narcotic pills concealed in sweets and nuts from a shipment coming from Oman and arrested a Saudi and a Syrian national on the charges of carrying them, local media reported on Saturday, Reuters reports.

More than six million Captagon tablets hidden in sweets, citrus, and nuts were seized in an operation carried out in coordination with Oman police, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported, citing Marwan Al-Hazimi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.

A Saudi and a Syrian national from Oman were allegedly carrying the drugs and were arrested in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities detained several people and seized a large amount of drugs from their possessions, as Al-Hazimi pledges that the operation against criminal elements will continue throughout the country.

