UEFA President rules out Saudi Arabia clubs’ participation in UEFA competitions

UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, on Thursday, ruled out the participation of Saudi Arabian clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, Anadolu Agency reports.

The UEFA President talked to the French press about rumours that Saudi Arabian clubs could participate in the Champions League in upcoming editions.

“A media outlet talked about this, without even asking us,” Ceferin said, adding that “only European clubs can participate in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.”

The 55-year-old also indicated that he does not currently see Saudi Arabia as a competitor to UEFA’s tournaments.

Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs have become popular among European star football players in the 2023 summer transfer window.

READ: Saudi Arabia to host 2023 FIFA Club World Cup