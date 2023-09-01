Israel warns citizens of dangers of travel to Middle East, Africa

The Israeli National Security Council yesterday warned citizens against travelling to a number of countries ahead of September’s Jewish high holidays.

A statement issued by the Division for Combating Terrorism said the warning aims to “increase the Israeli public’s awareness of the terrorist threats to them in various places in the world and to take appropriate measures,” adding that an updated set of travel warnings has been issued which will be updated continuously.

The statement claimed: “Iran and its proxies are continuing their efforts to contact Israelis abroad under the guise of businessmen in order to kidnap them.”

“Jews and Israelis in countries bordering Iran, or in Africa or the Mediterranean Basin, face a particular threat from Iranian operatives,” claimed the statement.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad would also try to capture Israelis in foreign countries to use them as “bargaining chips”, it added, while warning that Jewish communities constitute a target for far-right terrorism.

The statement also warned against travelling to the Sinai Peninsula, as well as to Denmark and Sweden, following incidents involving the burning of the Holy Quran.

The statement reiterated that Israeli law prohibits travel to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran, which are “enemy territory”.

