Israel’s foreign minister flies to Bahrain for official visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen departed from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday for an official visit to Bahrain, according to local media, Anadolu reports.

Cohen is scheduled to meet with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani and other Bahraini officials during his visit, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

The top Israeli diplomat is also expected to take part in the official opening ceremony for Tel Aviv’s embassy in the capital Manama, KAN said.

READ: Libya’s prosecutor to investigate secret meeting with Israel

The visit was originally scheduled to take place in July, but was postponed following a visit by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem that triggered an outcry in the Arab and Islamic worlds.

There was no confirmation yet of Cohen’s visit by Bahraini authorities.

Bahrain was among four Arab countries that signed US-sponsored agreements to normalize their relations with Israel in 2020. The other countries were the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco and Sudan.

READ: Morocco’s top senator to make 1st visit to Israel on Thursday