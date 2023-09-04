Gaza’s learner drivers use simulator to get up to speed [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Gaza’s learner drivers use simulator to get up to speed [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Gaza’s learner drivers use simulator to get up to speed [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]

Learner drivers in Gaza are buckling up in a simulator seat and using it to learn the basics rules of driving before being allowed to get in a car and drive on the road for the first time.

In an effort to help increase the confidence of first time drivers, E-School Palestine has installed a programme which simulates journeys and possible driving scenarios.

Much of the device was put together in Gaza because of the limitations imposed on imports by Israel’s continued and illegal siege of the Strip.

Learner drivers have said the system has helped improve their confidence and broaden their horizons before they set off driving a car for the first time on the road.

