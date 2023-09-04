Qatar post World Cup sees 157% surge in tourism

Qatar has received over 2.56 million visitors from January until 25 August, exceeding the full-year arrival figures from 2022, representing a 157 per cent increase over the same period last year, according to a report by Zawya citing figures released yesterday by Qatar Tourism (QT).

In a press statement, QT attributed Qatar’s rising global position as a leading tourism destination in part to the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which took place between November and December that year.

Qatar’s tourism sector has also been boosted by the extension of existing Hayya card holders and the relaunch of the Hayya platform, which is now the go-to portal for travellers who require a visa to enter Qatar, the report said.

Tourists from top ten countries visiting Qatar include Saudi Arabia, India, Germany, the US, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Britain, the UAE and Pakistan.

Qatar Tourism Chairman and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al-Baker, was quoted as saying: “The growth in the number of international visitors to Qatar shows the fruit of Qatar Tourism’s strategy to leverage the momentum of the world’s biggest sporting event late last year.”

“By focusing on our priority markets and through a multi-pronged approach which sees strong efforts and initiatives across our strategic pillars, we have been able to welcome visitors from all corners of the globe and showcase Qatar’s seamless blend of modernity and cultural authenticity,” he added.

According to Arab News, July saw a 91.4 per cent year-on-year surge in visitors to the Gulf state, reaching an estimated 288,000, as revealed by the Qatar Monthly Statistics bulletin, published by the Planning and Statistics Authority.

In April it was reported that Qatari officials expect to see a 347 per cent increase in the number of foreign arrivals this year compared to 2022 . This growth will be based in part on a series of newly organised festivals and tourist developments, including the Lusail Winter Wonderland in Lusail City, eight miles north of Doha.

