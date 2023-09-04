Saudi Arabia launches global organisation to address water challenges

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on Monday announced the launch of an international organisation to address water challenges, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Global Water Organisation will be based in Riyadh and aims to enhance efforts to secure sustainable water resources, the state news agency, SPA, reported.

It will seek to exchange expertise, advance water technology, foster innovation and share research and development experiences to ensure the accessibility of water resources to everyone, SPA said.

Global demand for water is expected to double by 2025.

“By initiating the establishment of the organisation, Saudi Arabia emphasizes its commitment to addressing global water supply challenges. The initiative is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s dedication to environmental sustainability,” SPA said.

The United Nations Committee on Water Resources estimates that around 2-3 billion people face a shortage of water, expecting this shortage will worsen in the coming decades.

