Minister: Saudi Arabia allocates $28 billion for water projects

The Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli announced on Sunday that the kingdom has allocated 105 billion riyals ($28 billion) for new projects aimed at improving the water system in the Kingdom.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince for the generous approval of allocating (about $28 billion) for a group of projects within the five-year plan for the water system" Al-Fadhli wrote on Twitter.

Al-Fadhli added that the projects will contribute to raising the efficiency, quality and sustainability of services, which will, in turn, contribute to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030".

In 2021, Saudi Arabia implemented eight independent water treatment projects, established 14 independent strategic water reservoirs, and seven small industrial wastewater treatment projects.

Saudi Arabia has in recent years directed its investments towards clean energy and water, in addition to the treatment of wastewater and expanding its water resources.

