PFLP warns PA against making concessions for Saudi-Israel normalisation

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has warned the Palestinian Authority against “making concessions” in return for Saudi Arabia’s normalisation deal with Israel, under the pretext that “normalisation opens a political horizon for Tel Aviv to return to negotiations”.

In a statement issued yesterday, the PFLP said while the US is making frequent contacts with Saudi Arabia and progressing in concluding a normalisation deal between the kingdom and Israel, it is conducting parallel contacts with the Palestinian Authority and making promises that the deal will push forward the so-called two-state solution as well as secure financial and economic support for the PA.

The PFLP condemned Saudi Arabia’s normalisation discussions with Israel, considered them a “dangerous development”, since the kingdom is considered a central country in the Arabic and Islamic arenas. Should Saudi build relations with the occupation state, the PFLP warned, it could be a catalyst for other states to follow suit.

In 2020, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalised relations with Israel, decades after Egypt and Jordan signed peace deals with the Zionist state.

