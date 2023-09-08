Ukraine slams Israel for 'propoganda' deal with Russia

Ukraine yesterday criticised Israel for its decision to sign a cinema deal with Russia a day earlier, accusing Tel Aviv of “cooperation” and helping Moscow spread its propaganda.

The Ukrainian Embassy said in a statement: “We no longer know how to comment.”

“On the very same day when a Russian rocket struck a crowded market in the Donbas area of Ukraine, once again killing and injuring dozens of innocent civilians, the Israeli Government signed a cooperation agreement in the field of cinema with the Russian propaganda perpetrators,” the embassy said.

It went on to ask how Israel could cooperate with such a cruel country like Russia which is known for its cinematic efforts aimed at spreading propaganda.

The Ukrainian Embassy was cited by many media outlets as saying that while the international community is isolating Russia, Israel appears to be providing additional platforms for the aggressive federation to spread its toxic ideas.

READ: Two more ships leave Ukraine Black Sea port under temporary corridor