Libya declares 3 days of national mourning amid floods

The head of Libya’s Tripoli-based unity government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on Monday, declared three days of national mourning for the victims of deadly floods that ravaged the North African country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting in Tripoli, Dbeibeh said flags will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings during the mourning period.

“We are continuing to take the necessary measures to provide relief to those affected,” Dbeibeh said, calling on all officials and ministers to review the situation in the eastern region.

“The current divisive situation will not prevent us from helping the affected villages and regions,” he added.

Storm Daniel swept several areas in eastern Libya on Sunday, most notably the cities of Benghazi, Bayda, and Al Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna, according to an Anadolu reporter.

At least 20 people have been killed in the floods caused by the storm, according to authorities.

Early Monday, Dbeibeh declared areas exposed to floods as “disaster zones”.

Libyan authorities have already declared a state of emergency, which included suspending classes in all public and private educational institutions and closing shops.

