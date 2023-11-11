Former student of King’s College London found under rubble following Israeli air strike Dr Maisara Alrayyes, a King’s College London alumnus, tragically lost his life along with family members when an Israeli air strike hit their home in Gaza. Dr Alrayyes, known for his commitment to enhancing healthcare for women and children in impoverished and war-torn areas, was discovered under the rubble following the attack. King’s College London posted a statement paying tribute to Dr Alrayyes, saying ‘he was well respected and known among his colleagues for his dedication to improving healthcare for women and children in low-income and war-affected regions.’