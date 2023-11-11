The world’s darkest history revived in Gaza Images of people fleeing and evacuating their homes that turned into rubble have been reviving the images of the 1948 Nakba. Some argue they are bringing back some of the world’s darkest episodes in history where ethnic cleansing was taking place during the two world wars. Gazan people were forced to flee on foot, as any moving vehicles were targeted by the Israeli army. People marched to the south of Gaza for hours after enduring days of food and hygiene shortages. Shouting refuge in what may be a safe place, none of the displaced people has any idea of what’s awaiting them and their children.