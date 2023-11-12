2 artillery shells fired from Syria toward Israel land in open area: Israeli army

The Israeli army on Saturday said that two shells were fired from Syria toward Israel and that they landed in an open area, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it responded to the artillery fire from Syria.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship – since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

