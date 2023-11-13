Middle East Monitor
Despite power shortage, Gazan doctors operate using torchlights

Newly obtained footage from Gaza’s Indonesian hospitals showed doctors working, on patients, in dire conditions with no electricity. The medical staff operating in Gaza have been sending out pleas since the beginning of this war, concerning the shortage and lack of resources. Over the past few days, medical professionals warned that lack of fuel, food and clean water, medications, and medical supplies, shall shut down all operations in Gazan hospitals. Lack of fuel has shut down all emergency power generators leaving hospitals operating in the dark once electricity is cut off.

