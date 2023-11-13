India: Opposition leader hits out at int'l community over killings in Gaza

Senior leader of India’s main opposition Indian Congress Party today hit out at the international community, calling the death toll of 11,000 Palestinians from Israeli strikes on Gaza “a deplorable and disgraceful milestone.”

“Over 10,000 people killed in Gaza of which almost half are children. One child is being killed every ten minutes according to the WHO, and now tiny babies had to be removed from their incubators due to lack of oxygen and were left to die,” Priyanka Gandhi, the party’s general secretary, wrote on X.

Hitting out at the governments, she said: “Still, no shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide, no ceasefire…just more bombs, more violence, more killings and more suffering.”

“Shame on the governments supporting this destruction. When is it going to be enough?” she wrote.

Israel has been carrying out relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including on hospitals, residences and houses of worship – since 7 October. Entirely besieging the enclave and not allowing in food, water, fuel or electricity.

Since then, the number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli attacks has surpassed 11,100, including more than 8,000 women and children, as the war entered its 38th day today.

Many world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have criticised the silence of the international community over the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

