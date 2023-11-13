Middle East Monitor
Iraq may reduce oil production due to situation in Gaza

November 13, 2023 at 2:28 pm

A general view of the Gwer Oil Refinery, which is one of the most important industrial facilities processing oil products, in Erbil, Iraq on August 6, 2023 [Ahsan Mohammed Ahmed Ahmed - Anadolu Agency]

An Iraqi government source revealed yesterday that the Iraqi government is in talks to reduce the country’s oil production following decisions made at the latest Arab Islamic summit about Gaza.

The source told Russia Today that Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, met on Saturday with the minister of oil and his energy and economic advisers to discuss to discuss reducing oil exports by one million barrels per day.

This decision may be taken due to the Arab Islamic summit’s failure to reach an effective decision regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, the source added.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza since 7 October. Though a number of Arab and Muslim states have condemned the attacks, no action has been taken to reprimand Israel for its actions.

