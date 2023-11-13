Israel seeks to appoint Tony Blair as Gaza's humanitarian coordinator 

Israeli media has revealed that Israel has been in talks for the past two weeks to appoint former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as a humanitarian coordinator for the Gaza Strip.

According to media outlets, the scope and role of this position is still unclear, but likely to involve the humanitarian situation in the Strip, especially regarding the medical condition and the possibility of allowing injured and sick Palestinians to seek treatment outside the Strip.

An “unnamed Israeli senior official said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to leverage Blair’s experience as former envoy to the region for the Middle East Quartet to temper international concerns over the civilian cost of Israel’s campaign in Gaza,” according to The Times of Israel website.

Israel has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians since 7 October, the vast majority children and women.

