Israel admits growing international pressure over its onslaught on Gaza

Israel’s Foreign Minister, on Monday, said international pressure on Israel would increase within two or three weeks over its onslaught on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, Eli Cohen told a press conference that Israel has only two or three weeks before it loses its diplomatic battle on the international stage to stop the war on Gaza.

From a diplomatic point of view, we recognise that pressure has begun to bear on Israel. The pressure is not very high (now), but it is increasing

Cohen said.

He stressed, however, that the Israeli military operation in Gaza will not stop until the Palestinian group, Hamas, is eliminated and the captives held in Gaza are released.

To date, eight countries have taken diplomatic steps against Israel, including recalling their ambassadors from Tel Aviv

he said.

Those countries are Bolivia, Chad, Chile, Columbia, Honduras, Jordan, Turkiye and South Africa, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The top Israeli diplomat also said that his Ministry is worried that 13 to 14 more countries could take similar stances.

“We are in close contact with those countries in order to prevent damage to our relations with them,” he said.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 38th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 children and women, and more than 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

