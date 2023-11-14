Middle East Monitor
Young Gazan girl narrates ordeal fleeing Israeli military operations in Northern Gaza

In a heart-wrenching account, a child from northern Gaza shares her harrowing journey to the southern part of the Strip, amidst the Israeli millitry operation. The child witnessed the tragic loss of her aunt and husband, a stark representation of the escalating humanitarian crisis. Palestinian civilians, including women, elderly, and children, are fleeing their homes, seeking refuge from the relentless air strikes and blockade, while grappling with the absence of essential services.

November 14, 2023 at 6:15 pm

