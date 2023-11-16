Israeli tanks surround Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City

The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced, on Thursday, that Israeli tanks are besieging Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza City, and its ambulance teams are unable to reach the injured people due to the intense clashes, Anadolu Agency reports.

The society said in a statement on Facebook that

tanks are surrounding Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, and there are intense clashes

It added:

Red Crescent ambulance teams are unable to move to reach the injured and wounded

Watch: Woman’s prayer amidst Gaza’s health and hunger crisis