Israeli tanks surround Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City

November 16, 2023 at 6:02 pm

Palestinians evacuate the Al-Ahli CBaptist Hospital for safer spots after it was hit in Gaza City, Gaza on October 18, 2023. [Atia Darwish /apaimages]

The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced, on Thursday, that Israeli tanks are besieging Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza City, and its ambulance teams are unable to reach the injured people due to the intense clashes, Anadolu Agency reports.

The society said in a statement on Facebook that

tanks are surrounding Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, and there are intense clashes

It added:

Red Crescent ambulance teams are unable to move to reach the injured and wounded

