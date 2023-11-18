Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef displays Palestinian flag at iconic Sydney Opera House At the iconic Sydney Opera House, comedian Bassem Youssef delivered a poignant message of solidarity. In a gesture that resonated deeply with his audience, Youssef raised the Palestinian flag during his performance of ‘Dammi Falastini’, a powerful anthem reflecting Palestinian identity and their enduring spirit. The performance was further enriched as Youssef partook in the traditional Dabke dance, symbolizing cultural unity. This act of solidarity was particularly meaningful in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, drawing attention to the plight of its people and the urgent need for support and awareness.