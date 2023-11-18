Israel Air Force commander threatens to bomb Arab countries

Israeli Air Force Commander Tomer Bar has stated that Tel Aviv had plans to launch attacks in Yemen.

Bar shared that the Air Force, as a strategic arm of Tel Aviv, is ready and acting across the Middle East in every required arena and place, according to what the official Israel Broadcasting Authority reported.

The Israeli military official’s statements came days after the Yemeni armed forces affiliated with the Houthi Ansar Allah group announced on Tuesday evening the launch of a batch of ballistic missiles at various Israeli targets, including sensitive targets in the Eilat region.

The military spokesperson for the Houthis, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed in a statement at the time that they: “Launched a batch of ballistic missiles at various targets in the occupied Palestinian territories, including sensitive targets in the Umm Al-Rashrash area (Eilat), only 24 hours after another military operation was carried out by our armed forces with drones aimed at the same targets.”

Saree stated that his forces, as part of their military operations against Israel, confirm that they have begun taking all practical measures to implement the directives issued regarding how to appropriately deal with any Israeli ship in the Red Sea.

He stressed that the operations by the Yemeni armed forces against Israel will not stop until Tel Aviv stops targeting Gaza.

The statements also come after the US Department of Defence, the Pentagon, announced that US warship USS Thomas Hudner in the Red Sea shot down a drone launched from Yemeni territory.

The Pentagon affirmed that the drone targeted the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, while the latter “successfully defended itself” against the drone as it sailed through the Red Sea.

