Israeli army orders civilians in northern Gaza Strip to flee south amid escalating attacks

The Israeli army on Sunday ordered Palestinian civilians in Gaza to move to further south with severe attacks in four more areas in the northern Gaza Strip, reports Anadolu Agency.

In an Arabic statement on X, army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, called on civilians in the densely populated areas of Jabalia, Deir al-Balah, Tuffah, and Shuja’iyya to “immediately evacuate the region” using Salah al-Din Road, which the Israeli army claims to be “safe.”

Civilians were given until 4 pm local time (1400GMT) to leave their homes and move to southern areas of the besieged enclave.

Israel announced Saturday that it had launched attacks on the northern Jabalia and Zeitoun areas, with air raids and artillery pummeling the areas through the night, resulting in death, injury, and damage.

The Israeli army is also conducting attacks in the southern part of Gaza, despite having declared it a “safe zone.”

Intense airstrikes killed more than 40 Palestinians in refugee camps in Khan Yunis, Nusayrat, and Al-Bureij.

WATCH: Family and displaced home bombed in Khan Yunis

The Media Office of the government in Gaza also released images showing the bodies of hundreds of displaced Palestinians on the roads declared “safe” by Israel in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed more than 12,300 Palestinians in its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the surprise offensive by Hamas. The official Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at about 1,200.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have either been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless strikes on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity, and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a trickle.

Israel has rejected growing calls for a cease-fire until the release of hostages held by Hamas.