Under WHO supervision, the surviving 31 premies evacuated to Rafah Emirati Red Crescent Hospital in Rafah received the 31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital. Early footage from the hospital shows medical personnel attempting to asses each of the babies and intervene accordingly. The evacuation process had taken place under the supervision of the World Health Organisation (WHO), after the brief visit that was made to Al-Shifa complex on Saturday. Further evacuations from Al-Shifa hospital are expected to take place on Monday.