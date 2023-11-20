Climate protestors block BP headquarters’ entrance over gas exploration deal with Israel

Climate protesters today demonstrated against the energy giant, British Petroleum, over its cooperation with Israel in gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Outside BP’s headquarters in the United Kingdom’s capital, London, protestors from the group, Fossil Free London, blocked the entrance wielding a banner reading “Stop fuelling genocide”. They also held up a Palestinian flag and chanted “Free Palestine”.

🚨Breaking: We’re blockading the doors of @bp_UK HQ.🚨

It was recently given licence by Israel to explore for gas off of Gaza’s coast.

While Israel commits genocide BP just sees a new business opportunity.

No climate justice without Palestinian justice#CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/bMorJ55MwZ — Fossil Free London (@fossilfreeLDN) November 20, 2023

On a video clip posted on X, the group stated that BP “was recently given licence by Israel to explore for gas off of Gaza’s coast. While Israel commits genocide, BP just sees a new business opportunity. No climate justice without Palestinian justice”.

At the end of October, Israel awarded 12 licences to six companies for the purpose of exploring natural gas off its Mediterranean coast, including BP and Italian company, Eni. The licences are part of a bid to diversify Tel Aviv’s energy suppliers to become an energy hub to export gas to Europe.

Throughout the course of Israel’s military bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip over the past month and a half, protests have erupted across the world against the Occupation State’s war crimes, killing of civilians and genocidal aims to exile Gaza’s entire Palestinian population.

Some of those protests have been conducted by climate activists – the most notable of whom was Swedish activist, Greta Thunberg – who attempted to link Israel’s offensive and the Palestinian plight to climate change and ‘climate justice’.

