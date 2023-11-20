Director of Israel military cemetery: 50 soldiers buried over 48 hours

The director of the Israeli military cemetery on Mount Herzl, west of Jerusalem, David Oren Baruch, revealed that as many as 50 Israeli soldiers have been buried within the past 48 hours.

Baruch said, in a statement issued by the Israeli Defence Ministry: “We are now going through a period every hour there is a funeral, every hour and a half a funeral.”

“Only in the Mount Herzl cemetery did we bury 50 soldiers in 48 hours,” he added.

On Sunday, the Israeli army said 380 soldiers and officers had been killed since 7 October, claiming a majority of them were killed on that day.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sunday that 60 soldiers were killed in the ground aggression in the northern Gaza Strip since 7 October.

