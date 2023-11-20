Middle East Monitor
Journalist interviews ‘sweets’ girl’ south of Gaza

In a spontaneous interview, journalist Mohammed Asad interviews ‘Hala’ the sweets’ girl, selling sweets in southern Gaza. Hala details her experience during the ongoing war for Asad with a smile. She tells him how their home was gone, and they had to flee to the schools for shelter and how the bodies of the martyrs scared her. Hala, the sweets’ girl, is one of almost half a million Palestinian people who were displaced and had to leave the north for the south seeking shelter. The war that has been going on for six weeks now has claimed the lives of over 13,000 Palestinians and counting, putting more people in unimaginable distress due to injuries and displacement.

November 20, 2023 at 7:23 pm

