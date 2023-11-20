Gaza journalists appeal for support amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Journalists in Gaza made an appeal on Monday for assistance and solidarity to enable them to persist in their work amid ongoing Israeli attacks, Anadolu Agency reports.

The President of the Palestinian Journalist Syndicate (PJS), Nasser Abu Baker, conveyed this plea through the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

We are in desperate need to support our colleagues in Gaza, most of whom have lost their homes, many of whom have lost family. They need your solidarity and help to continue reporting on the atrocities endured day and night by the people of Gaza

Baker said in a statement.

He added,

For over a month now, Gaza’s journalists have been telling the world the story – and, sadly, many have also become the story: 35 journalists have been killed by Israeli bombs and bullets since 7 October

Baker called on all those who wish to support Gaza’s journalists in their mission to contribute to the IFJ’s International Safety Fund. The Fund will directly channel donations to the PJS for further assistance.

Since Israel began its attacks on 7 October, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, based on official figures.

