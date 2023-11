Man mourns 27 family members killed in Israeli attack on school in Beit Lahia In a heartbreaking account, a man in Gaza mourns the loss of 27 family members, including his brother and cousin, following an Israeli air strike on a school in Beit Lahia. The attack, part of a series of strikes targeting northern Gaza, including the Al-Fakhoura school in Jabalia refugee camp and another in Tal Al-Zaatar, has resulted in a significant number of casualties.