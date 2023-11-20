Turkiye: lawyers plan to file lawsuit at ICC over Israeli ‘war crimes’

The Ankara Bar Association has announced plans to file a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague regarding “Israeli war crimes in Palestine”, Anadolu news agency has reported.

The head of the association, Sabri Khafif, said on Sunday that the killing of thousands of Palestinians, mainly children and women, in Israel’s bombing of Gaza amounts to “genocide”. He criticised the international community’s “silence regarding human rights violations” against the Palestinians and stressed that the association will file a lawsuit with the ICC “in the context of standing up to these Israeli attacks.”

Crimes, added Khafif, are being committed in Gaza in full view of the world. “We hope that the ICC will respond to the association’s complaints and prosecute those responsible for the Israeli attacks on Gaza.”

For the 44th day in a row, the Israeli occupation army, with support from the US and its mercenaries, continues its devastating aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting civilians in their homes, UN schools housing thousands of displaced families, hospitals, university buildings and other civilian infrastructure. More than 2.2 million Palestinians in the enclave are deprived of water, food, fuel and medicine.

The death toll from Israel’s aggression has passed the 13,000 mark. More than 5,500 of those killed were children. Israel ignores international calls for a ceasefire to allow urgent humanitarian aid into Gaza.

