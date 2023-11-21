Middle East Monitor
1,000 boats to leave Turkiye for Gaza waters in new ‘Freedom Flotilla’

November 21, 2023 at 4:45 pm

People gather with the call of Palestinian Initiative Platform as they carry Turkish flags and Palestinian flags stage a demonstration in support of Palestinians at the courtyard of the Melike Hatun Mosque in Ankara, Turkiye on November 12, 2023 [Evrim Aydın – Anadolu Agency]

Approximately 1,000 international boats will gather in Turkiye on Wednesday before heading toward Gaza to break the Israeli blockade, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, in an interview with Turkish news website, Haber7, Volkan Okcu, one of the organisers of the protest, indicated the boats will carry 4,500 people from 40 countries, “including anti-Zionist Jews”.

Among the 1,000 vessels would be 313 boats filled with Russian activists, and 104 filled with Spanish activists, he said. Only 12 Turkish vessels will join the flotilla, he told Haber7.

The maritime convoy is set to make a first stop in Cyprus before continuing toward the Israeli port of Ashdod. Some participants in the flotilla will also reportedly take their spouses and children on board.

