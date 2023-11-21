1,000 boats to leave Turkiye for Gaza waters in new ‘Freedom Flotilla’

Approximately 1,000 international boats will gather in Turkiye on Wednesday before heading toward Gaza to break the Israeli blockade, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, in an interview with Turkish news website, Haber7, Volkan Okcu, one of the organisers of the protest, indicated the boats will carry 4,500 people from 40 countries, “including anti-Zionist Jews”.

Among the 1,000 vessels would be 313 boats filled with Russian activists, and 104 filled with Spanish activists, he said. Only 12 Turkish vessels will join the flotilla, he told Haber7.

Bodrum'a geldim, akşam 8'e kadar yat ve yelken klüpleri ile görüşeceğim, uluslararası kulüplerden de ciddi bir katılım söz konusu birlikte hareket etmek en doğrusu gibi görünüyor… Akşam 8'de bodrum merkezde olacağım katılacak arkadaşlar ile toplantı yapar planlamaya son… https://t.co/9OdGI4lLxn pic.twitter.com/ITAT7aJAko — Volkan Okçu (@VolkanOkcuoglu) November 17, 2023

The maritime convoy is set to make a first stop in Cyprus before continuing toward the Israeli port of Ashdod. Some participants in the flotilla will also reportedly take their spouses and children on board.

