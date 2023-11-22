French TV presenter fired for questioning Israeli army spokesperson about Gaza and Hamas In a move raising eyebrows about press freedom in Europe, a French television presenter from TV5Monde was recently dismissed for posing a series of questions to an Israeli army spokesperson about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and for comparing the military actions of the Israeli government to that of Hamas. During the interview, the presenter, Mohamed Kaci, asked the former Israeli army foreign media spokesperson Olivier Rafowicz if Israel could conduct operations against Hamas without raiding hospitals or killing civilians, in line with international law and humanitarian rules. The Israeli spokesperson deflected, accusing Hamas of slaughtering civilians, and questioned the host's neutrality, stating he spoke like a politician rather than a journalist.