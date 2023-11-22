Ayelet Shaked makes provocative statements on relocating population in Gaza Ayelet Shaked, Israel's former justice minister, has made provocative statements regarding the future of the Gaza Strip, particularly Khan Younis. She spoke of transforming Khan Younis into a soccer field with ‘the assistance of God and the IDF’. Shaked said Israel should take ‘take advantage of the destruction that we will wreak upon them’ in Gaza and pressure countries worldwide into accepting quotas of Gazan refugees, ranging from 20,000 to 50,000 per country. This, she argues, is vital for easing the departure of Gazans, a process she deems complicated until now. Not the first Israeli politician to have made such comments, Shaked's remarks further implicate the Israeli government and shed light on the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people as Israel seeks to resettle what remains of the population in Gaza after the war.