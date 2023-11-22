Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

UNICEF warns of unfolding health tragedy in Gaza

November 22, 2023 at 12:23 pm

Palestinians flock around a truck carrying bottles of drinking water sent by UNICEF in Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 21, 2023 [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians flock around a truck carrying bottles of drinking water sent by UNICEF in Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 21, 2023 [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday warned of the “unfolding health tragedy” in the Gaza Strip, due to a shortage of fuel and water.

UNICEF spokesman James Elder said, during a press conference held in Geneva: “If fuel is not available in sufficient quantities, we will witness the collapse of sanitation facilities. In addition to missiles and bombs, we will have conditions conducive to the spread of diseases. These are ideal conditions for the unfolding of a tragedy.”

“There is an acute shortage of water. Faeces spread in areas with high population density. There is an unacceptable shortage of toilets,” he added, stressing that it has been very difficult to maintain personal hygiene, or even wash hands, in the Gaza Strip, since 7 October.

“If children’s access to water and sanitation remains limited and insufficient, we will see a tragic rise (..) in child deaths, as they face an acute risk of mass epidemics spreading,” he added.

For his part, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier stressed that diarrhoea poses a great danger to Palestinians in Gaza.

READ: Children in Gaza are exposed to shocks of destruction, attacks, displacement

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending