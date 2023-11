Al-Aqsa Flood hacker group claims breach of Israeli Defence Ministry data A hacker collective known as 'Al-Aqsa Flood' has announced a breach of the Israeli Defence Ministry's website, allegedly accessing sensitive data concerning over 11,000 Israeli soldiers. The compromised information reportedly includes photographs, addresses, contact details, military enlistment numbers, and the reported Ukrainian origins of some soldiers. A video released on Telegram by the group showcases personal details of certain soldiers, serving as evidence of the breach. The hackers have also warned that the obtained data is now in the hands of Palestinian fighters groups.