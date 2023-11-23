Israel minister: Reporting the truth about events on 7 October is 'propaganda in the service of the enemy'

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has called for funding of Israel’s Haaretz daily newspaper to be suspended after the paper reported on a security assessment of events on 7 October and found that Israeli military helicopters had shot at and killed revellers at the Nova Festival.Describing the article as “defeatist and false propaganda, and a campaign against the State of Israel during the war”, Karhi proposed funding of the paper be ceased, along with government subscriptions to its service and advertising spending.”I have now submitted to the government, a resolution proposal to stop the funding of the Haaretz newspaper, including the cessation of publication and the subscription fees of all users of the state service, including the IDF, police, SHBS, government offices and any government company,” he said on X.

לאור הפצה באופן עקבי של "תעמולה תבוסתנית ושקרית, וחתירה נגד מדינת ישראל בשעת המלחמה" בעיתון הארץ, הגשתי כעת לממשלה, הצעת מחליטים להפסקת המימון של עיתון הארץ, כולל הפסקת הפרסום ודמי המנוי של כלל המשתמשים בשירות המדינה, כולל צה"ל, משטרה, שב"ס, משרדי ממשלה וכל חברה ממשלתית. pic.twitter.com/qdbH1K96kX — 🇮🇱שלמה קרעי – Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) November 23, 2023

Over the weekend, Haaretz reported that an Israeli security assessment of events on 7 October based on an investigation by police found that the Palestinian resistance had no knowledge of the Nova Festival being held near Gaza, adding that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire on Palestinian resistance fighters but also wounded and killed Israelis attending the festival.

Describing the report as “propaganda in the service of the enemy”, Karhi said the publication of such pieces “must not take place among our ranks”.

