Protest at Fisher German in Manchester against Israeli drone manufacturing A protester has criticised the recent four-day ceasefire agreement in Gaza, saying ‘there is no such thing as a pause to genocide. There is only a stop to genocide.’ The protester criticised US President Biden for facilitating a temporary ceasefire to take ‘four days off’ for Thanksgiving, a US national holiday, saying that is not the justice that Palestinians need. The protester continued, listing out the needs of the Palestinians, saying ‘What Palestinians need is actual political control of their land. They need the right to return. They need justice, and they need food, and they need water.’