Ex-Jordan PM: Gaza truce a victory for Palestinian resistance

Former Jordanian Prime Minister Faisal Al-Fayez said reaching a truce in the Gaza Strip is a victory for the Palestinian resistance and Hamas, which was able to impose its conditions on the Israeli occupation leaders, the Jordanian News Agency Petra reported.

Al-Fayez pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to impose his conditions and the Israeli occupation forces were unable to achieve any military progress in their war on the Gaza Strip after nearly a month and a half of aggression, other than committing brutal massacres and war crimes against children, women and civilians.

Regarding Jordan’s response to the Israeli efforts and their statements about displacing the Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt, Al-Fayez said Amman and Cairo have strongly rejected any plans to displace Palestinians.

Al-Fayez stressed the need for Arab pressure on the international community, in order to stop the war on the Palestinian people and hold Israel accountable for its crimes, indicating that Western countries and the United States have great economic interests with Arab and Islamic countries, and for this reason the economic weight of the Arab and Islamic nations must be used, in order to curb this aggression.

Read: Fatah official warns of Israeli deceit during temporary truce in Gaza