Hamas leader Haniyeh confirms their commitment to humanitarian pause

The Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Friday that the Movement is committed to implementing the humanitarian pause agreement as long as Israel adheres to it, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a recorded speech broadcast on the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa satellite channel, Haniyeh said that

The Movement affirms its commitment to implementing the humanitarian pause agreement as long as the enemy is committed to implementing it

Hamas also welcomed

The continuation of good efforts in order to end the Zionist aggression against our people, coupled with a comprehensive lifting of the siege on Gaza, the exchange of prisoners, stopping the assault on Al-Aqsa Mosque, and enabling our people to “exercise all their legitimate national rights to establish their independent Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital

“Over the previous period, both Egypt and Qatar made diligent and active diplomatic efforts until this agreement was reached,” Haniyeh said.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to both countries, stressing his “readiness to continue working with the two countries to achieve a comprehensive cessation of the aggression against Gaza, provide urgent relief to Palestinians in Gaza and protect the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and the West Bank .”

The four-day humanitarian pause between the Israeli army and Hamas came into effect on Friday morning in all areas of the Gaza Strip, temporarily stopping attacks for prisoner exchange and aid.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 14,854, the government media office in the blocked enclave said Thursday.

The victims include 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, while more than 36,000 people have been injured, it said.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

