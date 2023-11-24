Displacement of people in Gaza unacceptable - Egypt President

Egypt “will not accept the displacement of the Gazans,” according to the country’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Egypt hosts 9 million guests,” Sisi said at an event in the capital, Cairo, on Thursday, according to Egypt’s official MENA news agency.

He underlined that Cairo would not compromise on its position of

not accepting the forced displacement of Palestinians

“The joint Egyptian efforts with the US and Qatar have resulted in reaching a four-day humanitarian pause deal,” Sisi added.

The four-day humanitarian pause between the Israeli army and Palestinian group, Hamas, came into effect on Friday morning in all areas of the Gaza Strip, temporarily stopping attacks for prisoner exchange and aid.

Egypt had earlier rejected a call by Israel’s military for the residents of Gaza to flee from northern to southern areas near the Egyptian borders

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack, killing more than 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Watch: Gaza’s will to survive against all odds