Gaza's will to survive against all odds Repurposed car batteries, solar panels, horse-drawn carts and clay ovens are only some of the things Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip have been relying on to survive amidst an all-out Israeli war. As a humanitarian pause goes into effect after 45 days of total siege, where no food, water, electricity or fuel have been allowed to enter the Strip, MEMO takes a look at how Gazans have been coping.