Footage released: Hamas handover of hostages in Gaza Truce Footage released by Hamas shows the moment they handed over a new batch of hostages to the Red Cross during the temporary truce with Israel. The exchange took place in the centre of Gaza City, an area claimed to be under Israeli army control during recent military operations. This third batch of hostages included 13 Israelis, 3 Thais, and 1 Russian national. In a moment marked by farewells, Hamas fighters were seen waving goodbye to the hostages. The release, part of a prisoner swap, exchanged 39 Palestinians for the Israelis and foreign nationals.