Baby girl miraculously recovered from her family’s demolished house A newborn baby girl was pulled out of the rubble of her family home in Gaza, unharmed. The video shows the Civil Defense crew successfully pulling her after her home was targeted earlier this month in an Israeli air strike. The girl who was found alone in the rubble shines hope into finding other children, while the UN states that Gaza is tragically becoming a graveyard for children. Statistics reveal that the total Children casualties have surpassed 8,000.