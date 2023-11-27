Ireland calls for extension of Gaza truce, says 'this conflict must end'

Ireland, on Monday, called for an extension of the Gaza truce, underlining that civilians in the besieged strip “cannot be allowed to suffer any further”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Foreign Minister, Michael Martin, in a statement, urged all parties to “build on the important steps that have been taken – the cessation of hostilities, the delivery of vital aid and the release of some hostages-and extend and expand this truce,” as the last four days of a limited truce in Gaza have seen the release of some hostages and the delivery of increased humanitarian assistance.

Ireland has repeatedly called for a sustainable humanitarian ceasefire to be established and I earnestly hope this happens now. This conflict must end

Martin said. “Gaza’s civilian population cannot be allowed to suffer any further.”

“Extension and expansion of this truce would allow the sustained humanitarian assistance that is needed at scale to avoid this tragedy further deepening,” he added.

He also reiterated his call for all hostages to be immediately and unconditionally released.

The Minister emphasised that there can be no military solution to this crisis and said:

We again urge all parties to take this chance to maintain and build on the positive developments that we have seen these recent days and find a path to peace and security

A four-day humanitarian pause mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US went into effect on Friday, temporarily halting Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Despite widespread calls to continue the pause or make it permanent, Israel has vowed to resume its attacks once the pause concludes. It has only left open the possibility of extending the pause if hostage swaps continue.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a 7 October cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

